Ashley Mary Carugno Giardinelli
Ashley Mary Carugno Giardinelli of Westampton passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 in Trenton, NJ at the age of 35.
Born in Willingboro, Ashley had lived in Burlington and Westampton.
She enjoyed family vacations and time spent traveling. However she most enjoyed spending time with her children and her family.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Antoinette and Anthony Carugno and her maternal grandfather Michael Revak.
Ashley is survived by her children Mason and Genesis, her parents Susan and Anthony Carugno, her brother Michael Carugno and her maternal grandmother Mary Revak.
A walk through visitation for Ashley will be held Saturday from 8:30-9:30am at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Saturday in All Saints R.C. Church, 502 High St., Burlington. Facial coverings must be worn and social distancing observed for all events.
