Asteria "Tati" Milanes, a longtime resident of Westampton, N.J. passed away peacefully in her sleep on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. She was 91.
She was a very Christian and giving woman who always sacrificed herself for family and friends above her own needs. She represented the loving heart of the family, keeping everyone in high spirits and nurturing all of us.
Asteria was born Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on Sept. 2, 1928. She married Fidencio Milanes in August 1954 and spent a wonderful Army wife's life living in Puerto Rico, Hawaii, New York, Germany, and finally the last 50 years in Westampton.
Asteria is survived by Fidencio Milanes, the love of her life and beloved husband of 66 years. She leaves her son, Alberto Milanes and wife, Francia, and her daughter, Judith Siegfried and husband, Karl. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Joshua and Isaac Siegfried, Christina, Steven, and Michael Milanes, and seven great grandchildren. Asteria has surviving brothers and sisters in Guayanilla, P.R.: Guillermo Lopez, Luz Nerieda, Churry, and Lydia, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service was held May 30th at Lee Funeral Home, Mount Holly, for family members. She will be interred June 2nd at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Asteria Milanes to the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice (samaritannj.org) or Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.