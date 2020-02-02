Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
856-461-0065
Aubrey J. Davis Sr.

Aubrey J. Davis Sr. Obituary
Aubrey Joseph Davis Sr. of Atlantic City, age 60 years, passed away January 30, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, he was a lifelong resident of Edgewater Park and a resident of Atlantic City for the past 8 years. Aubrey was a Truck Driver and formerly employed by McCollister Transportation Group. Aubrey was an active volunteer for the for the past 18 years where he received an award from NJAPPA for his outstanding service to the patients at the Vineland Memorial Home, Genesis Elder Care and Action Day Care.

Beloved husband of Coretta Evon Davis, Devoted father of Christine Davis and Aubrey J. Davis Jr, great grandfather of Jaice Davis, beloved son of Cecilia Davis and dear brother of Cecelia Stevens & Husband Randall and Ann Melton.

Relatives and friends of Aubrey's family are invited to his viewing and visitation 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday evening at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside where his Funeral Service will be held at 7:00PM. Disposition will be private.

Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
