Audrey A. (Pachovas) Spilky passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Burlington Woods. She was 76.
Born in Gary Indiana, she was raised in the Florence and Roebling area and was a 1960 graduate of Florence Township High School. She returned to Indiana graduating from Roosevelt University in Chicago earning her Teaching degree.
She was a school teacher in various schools including the Evanston District in Indiana producing many excellent students before retiring in 2001, and returning to Florence to be near her family. She also lived in Burlington for a while. She was a former member of St Claire's Altar Rosary Society and was an avid animal lover.
She is survived by her loving son, Scott Spilky of Kansas City, Miss., and her brother, John Kovacs of Ft. Lauderdale. She also leaves behind her cousins, Jeanne Hill, Betty Anne Giginis, Mary Bauer, Chuck Martin, Patricia Martin, Fran Simek and Charlene Martin.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Audrey's name to Twin Oaks, 795 Woodlane Road (Suite 3), Westhampton, N.J.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the web site listed below. Dennison Funeral Home, Florence
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 7, 2019