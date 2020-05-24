|
Audrey L. Hermann passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 after a short illness. She was 89.
Audrey was raised in the Cobble Hill section of Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a longtime resident of Medford Lakes with prior residences in Mount Laurel and Haddonfield, N.J. She attended Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn from K-12 and continued there for Junior College.
Audrey was the wife of the late Paul Hermann (1989).
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela L. Myers (Alan T.) of Columbus, N.J. and Amy M. Hermann of Medford Lakes, N.J., and two grandchildren, Reid T. Myers of New York City and Leigh T. Myers of Hampden, Mass.
Audrey volunteered for 20 years at St. Vincent de Paul Society, Medford, and belonged to the Medford Lakes Garden Club. She also served faithfully on the Burlington County Board of Elections for many years.
She was a Sales Representative for several steel companies in South Jersey, the latest was Aruvil International, Pennsauken, N.J.
After retirement, Audrey was employed for 18 years as a part-timer by the Manheim Auto Auction in Mansfield Township, N.J.
At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 1131, Medford, NJ 08055.
Jeffrey Heagen, Funeral Director
Chadwick Memorial Home,
Riverside
chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 24, 2020