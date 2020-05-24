Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Hermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey L. Hermann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey L. Hermann Obituary
Audrey L. Hermann passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 after a short illness. She was 89.

Audrey was raised in the Cobble Hill section of Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a longtime resident of Medford Lakes with prior residences in Mount Laurel and Haddonfield, N.J. She attended Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn from K-12 and continued there for Junior College.

Audrey was the wife of the late Paul Hermann (1989).

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela L. Myers (Alan T.) of Columbus, N.J. and Amy M. Hermann of Medford Lakes, N.J., and two grandchildren, Reid T. Myers of New York City and Leigh T. Myers of Hampden, Mass.

Audrey volunteered for 20 years at St. Vincent de Paul Society, Medford, and belonged to the Medford Lakes Garden Club. She also served faithfully on the Burlington County Board of Elections for many years.

She was a Sales Representative for several steel companies in South Jersey, the latest was Aruvil International, Pennsauken, N.J.

After retirement, Audrey was employed for 18 years as a part-timer by the Manheim Auto Auction in Mansfield Township, N.J.

At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 1131, Medford, NJ 08055.

Jeffrey Heagen, Funeral Director

Chadwick Memorial Home,

Riverside

chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -