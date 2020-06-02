If there was a need to be filled, Audrey was on the move: she organized the regular luncheon for her friends, spent many a day visiting friends and family at nursing homes and shuffled people all around town while they ran their errands. Everyone's face would light up when Audrey showed up. Sure, it was probably because of her upbeat attitude and likeable personality, but the box of L&M doughnuts under her arm didn't hurt either.And she stayed cheery to the very end: you'd hear her singing Roll Out The Barrel all throughout the nursing home. But first and foremost, she'll be remembered as a mom, especially with Lisa. The two were inseparable, always off to Golden Dawn, Olive Garden and Carlucci's. Of course, as a mom, she wasn't known for being strict, but she took it to a whole new level as a Mom-mom. That's probably the reason why she was the grandkids' favorite babysitter: what happened with Mom-mom stayed with Mom-mom; she wasn't a tattletale.If her T.V was on she'd be checking out some Golden Girls, M*A*S*H or Columbo, she loved a little bingo and played Bridge with her friends. Audrey was true to her faith and was always active at St. Casimir's.Guys in uniform get the girls. Audrey was working at Faunce's when a handsome patrolman stopped in for a Boost. She and the late Thomas J. shared a 69-year marriage blessed by daughters: LuAnn Yansick (Carl) and Lisa Titto, and grandchildren: Gary and Scott Yansick. She is survived by her sister-in- law, Maria Titto; a cousin, Nancy Hutchinson (George); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Services celebrating 90 great years were held privately.Donations may be made to Avenues to Independent Living, 304 S. Broad St., Woodbury, NJ 08096.Sweeney Funeral Home,Riverside