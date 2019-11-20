Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home
212 Levitt Pkwy.
Willingboro, NJ 08046
(609) 871-1000
Liturgy
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Corpus Christi R. C. Church
11 South Sunset Road
Willingboro, NJ
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Ehrgott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey W. Ehrgott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey W. Ehrgott Obituary
Audrey W. Ehrgott passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, she moved to Willingboro with her husband, August "Gus," in the late 1950s. She was a long standing member of Corpus Christi R. C. Church, Willingboro.

Audrey worked for the Willingboro Board of Education for many years and was a graduate of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Audrey was a dynamic woman who touched many lives.

She is survived by her children, Christine Rankin (Lenny), Diane Markert (John), Paul Ehrgott (Janice) and Eric Ehrgott (Carole), her grandchildren, Jennifer Ostroff (Brett), Jordan Market, Lauren Ehrgott and Zach Fray, as well as her great-grandchildren, Elianna and Camryn.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Corpus Christi R. C. Church, 11 South Sunset Road, Willingboro. Relatives and friends please meet directly at church. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Samaritan Hospice, Attn: Development Office, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

To leave a condolence, share a memory, post a photo, order flowers and more, please visit funeral home's web site below.

Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home,

Willingboro

goesscolierifuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -