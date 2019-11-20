|
Audrey W. Ehrgott passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, she moved to Willingboro with her husband, August "Gus," in the late 1950s. She was a long standing member of Corpus Christi R. C. Church, Willingboro.
Audrey worked for the Willingboro Board of Education for many years and was a graduate of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Audrey was a dynamic woman who touched many lives.
She is survived by her children, Christine Rankin (Lenny), Diane Markert (John), Paul Ehrgott (Janice) and Eric Ehrgott (Carole), her grandchildren, Jennifer Ostroff (Brett), Jordan Market, Lauren Ehrgott and Zach Fray, as well as her great-grandchildren, Elianna and Camryn.
Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Corpus Christi R. C. Church, 11 South Sunset Road, Willingboro. Relatives and friends please meet directly at church. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Samaritan Hospice, Attn: Development Office, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
