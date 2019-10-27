|
Austen W. Gant "Gantman", BMC(SW/EXW) left us suddenly on Oct. 11, 2019. He was 30.
Austen spent his youth in Edgewater Park, N.J. and attended BCHS, graduating in 2007. Austen joined the US Navy, completed Basic Recruit Training at Great Lakes, Ill., after which he attended BM "A" School, before receiving orders to Virginia.
While in Virginia, he deployed to many locales, including Africa, Haiti, Panama, Dubai, Tehran and Cambodia, to name a few. He served in Little Creek, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Oceana in several ranks/capacities, his last being Chief Petty Officer.
Austen had many hobbies including classic cars, motorcycles, photography and loved to "smoke and grill". He was a member of the Masonic Order, Bayview Lodge, Virginia.
Austen will be sorely missed by his wife, Stevianne and son, John. Also his parents, Charles and Susan, Grandmother Nancy Ritchie, sister Christy and several Aunts and Uncles, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial and Masonic Service, to be held at 11 a.m., on Nov. 3, 2019, at the Mason's Lodge Hall, located at 2308 Rt. 541 (Mt. Holly Rd.), in Burlington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the .
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019