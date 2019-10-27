|
B. Bernice "Bunny" Young of Burlington Township passed away Friday Oct. 25, 2019, at Virtua Hospital, Willingboro. She was 92.
Born in Burlington, Bunny remained a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Burlington High School, and Trenton State College (now the College of New Jersey) where she earned her bachelor's degree. She received her master's degree in Education from Rutgers University in Camden.
Bernice began her teaching career in Burlington Township in 1948, first as the principal and teacher at the Sheddaker School. She was also the co-principal of the Springside School during this time. She then became the principal of the Beverly Road School, and finally was the principal at the Pinewald School. Bernice retired in 1985 after 37 years of dedicated service to the students and children of Burlington Township. She was honored for her devotion to education by having the Pinewald School named after her.
In her spare time, Bunny enjoyed traveling both in Ireland and in the United States. She also enjoyed entertaining and attending Rutgers basketball games.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, E. Robert Young; her parents, John and Josephine (Bush) Vichko; her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Robert Phillips; and her nephew, Mark Phillips.
She is survived by her nieces, Kathie and Glen Weber, Barbara and Robert Hansman, and Barbara and Roger James; her nephews, Michael and Marleen Young, and William Young. She also is survived by her cousins, Ellen and Louis Iuliucci; and her longstanding dear friends, Leslie Tucker and Sherri Yerger.
A viewing for Bernice will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in St. Paul R.C. Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. followed by entombment in Laurel Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Burlington Township Schools Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 66, Burlington, NJ 08016, would be appreciated by her family.
