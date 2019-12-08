|
|
Barbara A. Lynch of Medford, N.J. passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. She was 83.
Born in Riverside and raised in Riverton, Barb was the daughter of the late William L. Lightcap and Helen Knight.
Barbara was a compassionate and empathetic soul. Prior to becoming a mother she practiced nursing at Lankenau Hospital and later at Zurburgg Hospital. She was very proud of her nursing degree and work, and spoke of those days with fondness and even some humor. Nurses see everything.
Barbara loved children. She often said the best time of her life was when her kids were young and raising them in the only place she really knew as home, Riverton. Our family went on lots of adventures. She had us skiing, skating, sailing, mountain climbing, canoeing, hiking, and biking. Barb loved to be outdoors walking Brandy around the country club, cross country skiing with Sally, or biking with the SJ Outdoors Club.
God and church were very important to Barbara and a big part of her family life. She loved to sing church hymns. She would belt them out both at church and at home, and recently in her room at Medford Leas. She taught us to trust in God and to be thankful for all that we have. She always said to follow the Golden Rule.
She especially loved New England and said it was her dream to live there. Camp Merrowvista in New Hampshire was a big love of hers and she shared it with all of us. Her grandchildren even attended camp there. She loved the mountains and clean air of New Hampshire. We all went to family camp and have a lot of great memories. We learned to sail, hiked mountains, made homemade ice cream and even learned to clog dance. Mom loved dancing.
Mom also loved the ocean. She loved riding the waves with her children and grandchildren. She had to be rescued once when she was out too far with Kaely not too long ago. We vacationed every summer at the Jersey Shore.
Barbara was the beloved wife of John A. Lynch Jr. of Medford, and the loving mother of Drew Lynch III (Jennifer), Karen Cunningham (Scott), and Deborah Kernan (Kevin). She was the loving grandmother of Jack, Brynn, Shea, Kaely, Allegra, Neil, and Kolya.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the First United Methodist Church, 446 E. Camden Ave., Moorestown, N.J., followed by a reception at a place to be determined immediately following the ceremony.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to nykolaicunninghamfoundation.org in honor of her late grandson, Kolya.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019