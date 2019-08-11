|
|
Barbara A. Steward, born March 19, 1938, in Trenton, N.J., died Aug. 8, 2019, in Vineland, N.J.
Daughter of the late Edward H. Steward and Marion Harker Steward Stults, she is survived by her guardian, Marion Baldwin; two step-sisters, Muriel Dey and Gloria Kolpeck and their daughters; and cousins, Howard Stevenson and Larry Kirby.
Private graveside services will be held in North Crosswicks Cemetery, Hamilton Township, N.J.
Peppler Funeral Home,
Bordentown
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 11, 2019