Peppler Funeral Home - Bordentown
122 Crosswicks Street
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-1333
For more information about
Barbara Steward
Barbara A. Steward


1938 - 2019
Barbara A. Steward Obituary
Barbara A. Steward, born March 19, 1938, in Trenton, N.J., died Aug. 8, 2019, in Vineland, N.J.

Daughter of the late Edward H. Steward and Marion Harker Steward Stults, she is survived by her guardian, Marion Baldwin; two step-sisters, Muriel Dey and Gloria Kolpeck and their daughters; and cousins, Howard Stevenson and Larry Kirby.

Private graveside services will be held in North Crosswicks Cemetery, Hamilton Township, N.J.

Peppler Funeral Home,

Bordentown
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 11, 2019
