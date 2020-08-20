Barbara Ann Wiley, of Southampton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees surrounded by her loving family. She was 66.



She was born in Mt. Holly, N.J. and raised in Hainesport, N.J. before finally settling in Southampton. After graduating from Rancocas Valley Regional High School she received her Associates Degree in Animal Science from Camden County College, allowing her to pursue her passion for animals as a Certified Veterinary Technician. She worked as a Vet Tech at Columbus Veterinary Hospital for many years as well as an exotic animal lab tech at Animal and Bird Health Care Center in Cherry Hill, N.J. Barbara volunteered in her spare time at the Rancocas Nature Center.



Barbara was extremely dedicated to her love of animals including dragonflies and butterflies. She enjoyed the great outdoors, birding, hiking, kayaking and traveling the world. She loved her family and friends unconditionally and enjoyed spending time with them.



Barbara is survived by her loving parents, William and Patricia (Riley); her twin sister Kathleen Shore; her sister Cheryl and husband Wayne Erikson; her brother William and wife Kim Wiley; her nieces Jessica and husband Sven Lay; Lisa and husband Michael Castro; Michelle and husband Chris Zahn; her great nephew Kyle; her great nieces Katelynn, Rachel and Jennifer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Barbara was preceded ind death by her nephew Kevin Erikson and her brother in law Rian Shore.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22nd from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Final disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made the Rancocas Nature Center in Westampton, N.J.



