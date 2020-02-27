Home

Barbara Ann Sanders

Barbara Ann Sanders of Bordentown departed this life on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was 72.

She is survived by three daughters, Monica Sanders-Gideon, Bonita Sanders-Johnson and Dot Sanders, her sister, Sandra Reed Cook, and six grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 104½ Elizabeth St., Bordentown. Fraternal Rites will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by public viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Bordentown Cemetery, Bordentown.

Online condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Covington Funeral Home,

Atco, N.J.

www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 27, 2020
