Barbara Brown Bernauer of Twin Falls, Idaho, formerly of the Burlington, N.J. area, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Twin Falls. She was 91.
She was born April 27, 1928 in Pittsfield, Mass. to Clinton and Bertha Brown.
She attended the Pittsfield School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Lesley College.
On Sept. 1, 1951, she married Champney Bowen Bernauer of Townsend, Mass. They moved to Morrisville, Pa., where they raised two sons. Barbara taught at St. Mary's Hall in Burlington, N.J. for 25 years.
After her husband's death, she moved to Idaho to be near her sons. For the past 23 years she had been a full-time volunteer, Grandma at IB Perrine Elementary School.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen of Ketchum, Idaho and Craig of Hailey, Idaho, and her grandchildren, Kyra and Colten.
Graveside services will be held in Hailey, Idaho at a later date.
Condolences can be expressed at the funeral home's web site listed below.
White Mortuary of
Twin Falls, Idaho
www.whitemortuary.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020