Barbara C. Donahue of Lumberton passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Care One in Evesham. She was 66.

Born in Camden, Barbara was a longtime area resident and had spent 40 years as a TA, Teacher, Administrator, Executive Director, and Special Ed Consultant in South Jersey.

Preceded in death by her brother, Mark, she is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 34 years, Jim; two sons, Gregg Fahrenbruch (Theresa) of Westminster, Colo., and James Donahue (Jackie) of Edgewater Park; her parents, Joyce and Anthony Costanza of Galloway; her brother, John Costanza (Donna) of Haddonfield; and her sister, Lisa McHugh (Brian) of Galloway. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Christopher, Colin, Haley, Justin, and David. She will be dearly missed by all of her family.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Thursday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to Noon Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to www.celiac.org, www.lupus.org, www.kidney.org, or .

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 6, 2019
