Barbara C. (Curtis) Van Walsen of Atco, formerly of Ocean City and Mount Holly, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. She was 89.
Born in Summit, N.J., Barbara was a graduate of Pemberton High School. She was fondly called the "professional housewife", raised her family in Mount Holly, and retired to Ocean City, N.J. She was vibrant, active, and independent until March of this year when she suffered a fall that proved to be a difficult recovery that took its toll. Barbara was a former member of the Women's League, the Christian Women's Association, The Red Hats and secretary to her local AARP chapter among other activities and hobbies.
Devoted wife of the late Earl (Van), she is survived by four children: Deborah of Indian Mills, Curtis of Mount Holly, Diane of Medford, and Don of Vincentown. Two of her children preceded her in death: David and Karen. She is also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two brothers: Kenneth and Robert Curtis and two sisters: Virginia Goodman and Alice Frohner; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her brother, Donald, preceded her.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Graveside Services will follow at the Mount Holly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the .
Perinchief's Chapel
Mount Holly, NJ
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 8, 2019