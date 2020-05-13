|
Barbara Cooper-Massie, of Ruther Glen, Virginia passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was 68.
Formerly of Burlington, New Jersey, Barbara was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, and friend who dedicated her life to her family while helping her community as a social worker at Burlington County Probation in Mt. Holly, N.J., her local church, Browns Mills UMC, and the world around her by brightening everyone's day with her beautiful smile and ability to make everyone feel special and loved.
She was born in Ft. Benning GA on June 21, 1951 to Herbert and Annie Cooper. As a child, Barbara saw many places, both foriegn and domestic traveling with her family as her father served our country in the US Army. They settled in Pemberton, N.J. during her high school years where she completed her diploma and went on to graduate from Burlington County Community College.
Upon her retirement, she moved to Caroline County, VA and continued to serve her community at Rehoboth UMC while caring for her grandson. Barbara will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family. Her smile always made everyone feel better.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Massie; her children, Dana Pankey (John) and Herbert McClary (Tsion Girum) and her grandson, Jaxson Pankey.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, May 13 at 2 p.m. in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery, Chilesburg.
All are welcome to attend. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the immediate family will be in the chapel and all others are invited to remain in their cars, as the service will be broadcast. Online condolences may be left for the family at the website below.
Storke Funeral Home
www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 13, 2020