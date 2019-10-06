|
|
Barbara E. Rooney (Barth), Cherry Hill, formerly of Pennsauken, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2019. The wife and soulmate of the late Walter E. (Bud) Rooney, Barbara was the devoted and loving mother of Elinor DeStefano (Gregory) of Cinnaminson, and Lisa Wood (Harry III) of Maple Shade. Barb was the proud, loving and dedicated Mom Mom of Brandon DeStefano (Colleen), Kristin Linde (Jason) both of Maryland, Harry Wood IV (Samantha) and Patrick Wood, both of Maple Shade, and joyful great-grandmother of Brynnley Wood. Barb also leaves her close friend, Mae Benton.
Barb was born in Cleveland, OH, to Beatrice (Lake) and Edmund Barth. After her mother's death, she was raised in Summerville, Nova Scotia, moving to Havertown, Pa. as a teenager.
Barb and Bud started their life together in Pennsauken, where Barb was a homemaker while raising their daughters. During this time, Barb was a volunteer for the Pennsauken First Aid Squad for more than 10 years. Later, Barb began her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse when she startedan Associates degree program, from which she graduated with high honors. Barb worked for many years at Health Insurance Plan in Medford. Barbara volunteered with the First Aid Squad, the Central School PTA, Virtua Health System and many other endeavors.
She was an instant friend to all she met, and if she could help to make someone's life easier, she did. An avid reader, Barb read two to three novels a week! She passed her love of reading on to both of her daughters. She enjoyed helping her family, especially her grandchildren, in any way that she could. She was passionate about animal welfare, loved cooking for and spending time with her family, was a lifelong Democrat, volunteered at the polls every election day, and was a very proud supporter of President Obama, the Phillies and the Eagles. Barb was very artistically talented and loved spending time at the beach.
Relatives and friends are welcome to visit on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Barb's life celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Animal Adoption Center, 501 Berlin Rd N, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 or visit www.aacnj.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 6, 2019