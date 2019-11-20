|
|
Barbara "Bobby" Gordon of Mount Holly passed Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was 91 and feisty to the end.
She was married to William J. Gordon, football coach at RVRHS. Bobby was most comfortable behind the scenes helping her husband, family and football teams. She was a good cook and well known by players for her outstanding dinners and incredible homemade pies and cakes.
Bobby was a vital part of Mount Holly's community, volunteering with Ladies Auxiliary, Mount Holly Pro Day, Westwood swim club, night school and numerous others. Not afraid to speak her mind, she had a quick wit, a wry sense of humor and underneath it all a heart of gold. As much as she loved the beach, tennis, the lake, cards and puzzles, she loved her family and friends the most. She was a good friend, a loving parent and made everyone feel important.
Bobby was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Gordon.
She is survived by their four children: Michael Gordon (Karinne) of Pacific Grove, Calif., W. Bruce Gordon (Lori) of Galloway, N.J.; Steven Gordon (Deborah) of Mount Holly, and Patti Williams (Keith) of Wilmington, Del.; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and two sisters.
The family is grateful to Spring Village-Galloway for their great care of Bobby in her final years, and to Perinchief Chapels for their gentle guidance.
Friends may visit with the family from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Burial will be in Mount Holly Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Holly Pro Day c/o Carmen Cella, 9 Hopewell Ave., Lumberton, NJ 08048.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 20, 2019