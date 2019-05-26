|
|
Barbara "Bobbi" Hand of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer for eight years. She was 74.
Bobbi was born in Atlantic City, N.J. to Earl and Theresa (Arena) Hand. She was the New Year's baby in 1945. She attended Atlantic City High School, graduating 1962. She lived in Atlantic City until moving to Mount Laurel area; but keeping close to the "shore" for visits with family and friends throughout her life.
She worked as a legal secretary for Hoffman DiMuzio Law firm for 25 years and retired in 2009.
Bobbi loved to read, watch her favorite TV shows and take care of her kittens. She loved to travel (not by plane, but by train), especially to Disney with Carol. She had a kind heart and an infectious laugh; she loved her family and friends and was an avid animal lover.
She is survived by her partner of 16 years, Carol Casillo; her goddaughter, Cynthia Rowand; first cousins, Patricia Stites, James Brown, Carol Kirchner (Brian) and Jim Mogan; and many second and third cousins whom she loved.
A visitation will be from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. Issac Jogues, 349 Evesboro-Medford Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053, followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in memory of Barbara Hand, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 26, 2019