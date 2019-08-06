|
No one ever doubted that Barbara had the biggest heart, even if she was a little stubborn in her ways.
She was a great cook, especially chicken noodle soup, and Thanksgivings found her gathering her family back to her home. She played a little piano and passed her love of music onto her kids, taking them to music lessons and later driving around their band, the Little Rascals. She also was active in cheerleading and a chaperon mom and gave much of her time to St. Casimir School, where for many years she was the librarian.
When Barbara got loose with the family she'd head off to LBI or the Timberline Lake Campground. In the Hankins house, when mom spoke you listened; when dad turned red you ran. But strict parents always soften when the grandkids and great grandkids come along. As a grandmother she was on the move, hauling the grands out with her for everything including roller skating.
Of course, roller-skating had a special place in Barbara's heart. It was at the Holiday Skating Rink (Riverside Skating Rink) that she'd meet a handsome guy named Charles "Bud". They would celebrate 57 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband, Charles "Bud"; sister, Fran Elliot; children, Charles E. "Buddy", Edward W. (fiancée, Anne Donovan), Jeffrey S. (wife, Cherie), and Barbara Krehl (friend, Tracey Dennis); and later by grandkids, Edward Jr. and Christopher Hankins, Amanda N. and Robert W. Krehl Jr.; great- grandkids, Hailey M. Felcon, and Jordan and Skylar Krehl; and son- in-law, Robert Krehl.
Come celebrate 78 great years from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Parish, St. Casimir site. Interment will be in Cream Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to METAvivor Research and Support Inc. online at www.METAvivor.org.
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 6, 2019