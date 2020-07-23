Barbara J. Kernagis of Pemberton Borough, formerly of Mount Holly passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 66.Born in Mount Holly, Barbara was a 1972 graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School and attended Trenton State College. She worked at Memorial Hospital of Burlington County as a Unit Secretary and later was an office manager for several area doctors. In spite of battling numerous medical issues, she was always a happy and positive person.Barbara is survived by her husband of 43 years Al Kernagis and her daughter Brittany Kernagis. She is also survived by her parents Anthony and Mildred Petrillo; four siblings: Tony Petrillo, Judi Shipley, Tommy Petrillo, and Linda Egley; and well as many nieces & nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held privately. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Virtua Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 70260, Philadelphia, PA 19176Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly