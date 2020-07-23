1/
Barbara J. Kernagis
Barbara J. Kernagis of Pemberton Borough, formerly of Mount Holly passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 66.

Born in Mount Holly, Barbara was a 1972 graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School and attended Trenton State College. She worked at Memorial Hospital of Burlington County as a Unit Secretary and later was an office manager for several area doctors. In spite of battling numerous medical issues, she was always a happy and positive person.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 43 years Al Kernagis and her daughter Brittany Kernagis. She is also survived by her parents Anthony and Mildred Petrillo; four siblings: Tony Petrillo, Judi Shipley, Tommy Petrillo, and Linda Egley; and well as many nieces & nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held privately. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Virtua Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 70260, Philadelphia, PA 19176

Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
July 23, 2020
Babs, have a cocktail with Ed! You’re kindness was so appreciated in his time of need. You were a good friend to us and you always sent out your Christmas cards 1st Love to Al and family
Debbie Manzi
Friend
