Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McCaskill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. McCaskill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. McCaskill Obituary
Barbara J. McCaskill of Eastampton, N.J. passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

A celebration of her life service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Abundant Life Fellowship, 4151 Rt. 130 South, Edgewater Park, N.J., where family and friends may view from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.

T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -