Barbara J. McCaskill of Eastampton, N.J. passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
A celebration of her life service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Abundant Life Fellowship, 4151 Rt. 130 South, Edgewater Park, N.J., where family and friends may view from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 23, 2020