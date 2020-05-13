Home

To be announced at a later date
Barbara Jean Ott

Barbara Jean Ott Obituary
Barbara Jean Ott (Taylor), of Mount Laurel, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. She was 82.

Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Ott. Loving mother of Jeremy Ott (Stefanie), Jennifer Stansky (Peter), Jared Ott (Liesl), and Justin Ott (Jennifer). Dear grandmother of Gavin, Makenna, Cole, Joseph, Nathan, Jackson, Julianna, Noah, Jordan, and Jane.

Services for Barbara will be private. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the website below.

Givnish Funeral Home

www.Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 13, 2020
