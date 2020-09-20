1/1
Barbara Jean Strawn
Barbara J. (Wolfrom) Strawn departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Preferred Care Center in Absecon, N.J. She was 88.

Born in Lumberton, N.J. in 1931, she was the daughter of Louis and Gertrude (Greenwald) Wolfrom. Barbara was a 1950 graduate of Rancocas Valley.

She moved to Las Vegas to work in Real Estate. She met and married Robert Darwin Strawn (deceased 2012) in 1953, and became a military wife. After moving with the military for several years, they settled back in New Jersey. Barbara retired in 1996 from Atlantic City Medical Center, where she worked in SPD as a sterile processing technician.

Barbara was a loving, kind and giving person, always willing to help anyone in need. A devoted mother, she raised four children alone after her divorce. She was devoted to family; her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to read, garden and host her many siblings for family gatherings.

Preceded in death by her brothers, Lester, Kenneth, and Louis, and two sisters, Norma Buser and Mary Schoonover, she is survived by one brother, Joseph Wolfrom of Vera Beach, Fla.; two sons, Jeffery Strawn and daughter-in-law, Regina, of Galloway, N.J. and David Strawn and partner, Jeanie Ford, of Elwood, N.J.; two daughters, Christine Kilgarriff and son-in-law, Robert Kilgarriff, of Apple Valley, Minn. and Noreen Merten and son-in-law, Rudy Merten, of Elwood, N.J.; six grandchildren, Michael Kilgarriff, Brooke Bosacker, Sean Kilgarriff, Amanda Busciacco. David Strawn, and DJ Strawn; along with her great-grandchild, Cora Bosacker; and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the attending medical team and nurses at AtlanticCare Hospital, and care teams at PreferredCare in Absecon, for their care and kindness during the final days.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Evergreen Cemetery, 461 Main St., Lumberton, N.J.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
