Terranova Funeral Home
1248 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 467-1221
Barbara L. Ryan Obituary
Barbara L. (Larsen) Ryan of Burlington Township, formerly of Willingboro, passed away June 27, 2019. She was 95.

She was the beloved wife of the late David W. Ryan; devoted mother of David M. Ryan (Joni), Philip P. Ryan (Tina), and Nicolene Mullen (Patrick); loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren; great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren; and sister of the late Gardner Larsen and Harry Larsen Jr. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Barbara was born and raised in Walpole, N.H. She was the head bookkeeper at the Vermont National Bank and then worked at Robert Hall Clothing in Burlington. But her main job was taking care of her family.

Barbara was a devoted Catholic, who was a parishioner at Corpus Christi Church in Willingboro for many years. She enjoyed watching the Eagles and the PGA Tour. Her favorite golfer was Tiger Woods. Barbara lived an unselfish life, putting her children and grandchildren first. She was loved by her caregivers and fellow residents at the Masonic Village, where she lived for seven years. Barbara will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

A private memorial service will be held at the Masonic Village.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to a .

To express condolences and share memories please visit the web site listed below.

Terranova Funeral Home, Inc.

Haddon Heights, N.J.

www.terranovafuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 30, 2019
