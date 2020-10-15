1/
Barbara (Hollander) LaPointe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burlington resident Barbara (Hollander) LaPointe passed away unexpectedly into God's loving and eternal care on May 29, 2020 at the age of 73 at Masonic Home of New Jersey where she lived for the past 7 years.

Barbara was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Jennie and Warren Hollander. She was the oldest of four children. Barbara was an honor student and graduated in 1964 from Burlington City High School.

She married and had two children, Kristine and Michael. Barbara worked in the furniture business most of her life. She worked at Edwards Furniture in Willingboro for Mid 60's to the early 80's. Then she took a position at Imhoff Furnishings in Burlington. In 2007 she retired from the furniture business and worked part time with family at Kanco Metals. If you knew Barbara, wherever she went, so did a book. She loved to read. Barbara enjoyed playing board and card games, and spending time with her family. Barbara was a kind and loving person with an infectious laugh who would do anything for anyone. Barbara is survived by her daughter Kristine LaPointe-Smith and grandchildren Kyle and Kelsey; her son Michael LaPointe, grand children Marcus and Isis; her sister Linda Hollander-Brewer and brother-in-law Don Brewer; her sister Sandy Williams and brother-in-law Phil Williams; her brother Warren (De) Hollander and sister-in-law Debbie Hollander; her beloved cousin Marsha Sweet; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Dennison Funeral Home at 214 W Front St, Florence, where relatives and friends will be received from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Memorial donations/in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Mental Health Association in New Jersey.

To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.

Dennison Funeral Home

visit www.dennisonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennison Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved