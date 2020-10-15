Burlington resident Barbara (Hollander) LaPointe passed away unexpectedly into God's loving and eternal care on May 29, 2020 at the age of 73 at Masonic Home of New Jersey where she lived for the past 7 years.
Barbara was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Jennie and Warren Hollander. She was the oldest of four children. Barbara was an honor student and graduated in 1964 from Burlington City High School.
She married and had two children, Kristine and Michael. Barbara worked in the furniture business most of her life. She worked at Edwards Furniture in Willingboro for Mid 60's to the early 80's. Then she took a position at Imhoff Furnishings in Burlington. In 2007 she retired from the furniture business and worked part time with family at Kanco Metals. If you knew Barbara, wherever she went, so did a book. She loved to read. Barbara enjoyed playing board and card games, and spending time with her family. Barbara was a kind and loving person with an infectious laugh who would do anything for anyone. Barbara is survived by her daughter Kristine LaPointe-Smith and grandchildren Kyle and Kelsey; her son Michael LaPointe, grand children Marcus and Isis; her sister Linda Hollander-Brewer and brother-in-law Don Brewer; her sister Sandy Williams and brother-in-law Phil Williams; her brother Warren (De) Hollander and sister-in-law Debbie Hollander; her beloved cousin Marsha Sweet; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Dennison Funeral Home at 214 W Front St, Florence, where relatives and friends will be received from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Memorial donations/in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Diabetes Association
or the Mental Health Association in New Jersey.
