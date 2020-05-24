|
Barbara (Bobbie) Maxine Everett was born July 26, 1939 in Camden, N.J. to Beatrice Booker Everett and Andrew Everett; she was the youngest of two children.
Bobbie went on to glory on May 19, 2020; at the ripe age of 80. Bobbie never let her physical impairment of cerebral palsy stop her ability to experience life. She attended the Davis public school in Camden, N.J. until age 21 where she learned to type.
Bobbie loved God and was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Camden, N.J.
She would ride public transportation to shop in Philly and Cherry Hill in her younger years and liked to hang out with her aunt Nancy and sister-in-law Daisy. She often spent summers hanging with the Buffalo, NY, Booker-Neeley clan. She can be remembered for her attention to family birthdays and her typed cards and letters, which often contained $2 bills.
She was a very devoted aunt and great-aunt, babysitting and attending many holidays and celebrations of life. Her joyful smile, rarely-complaining spirit, and sassy disposition made her a joy to be around. She loved 60's music, especially the sounds of Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder. She could eat a good meal, even though it took her hours. She liked to dance and was known to cut the rug even in her wheelchair. She was the spice of Silver Care Center for 19 years where gentlemen callers would compete for her attention.
Bobbie is survived by her aunt, Nancy Arndt; three nieces, Andrea (Richard) Lynch, Cecelia (Ronald) Judge, Montrea (Carlton) Verlander; nine great nieces and nephews, seven great-grand nieces and nephews; a close cousin Cynthia Wade of the Everett clan; close cousins Carla Y. Neely, Robert Neely and Lorene Neely-Kemp of the "Buffalo Crew"; close friend, Cathy Wood; and large host of extended family and friends.
Services were held at the convenience of the family on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Interment: Sunset Memorial Park, Pennsauken, N.J.
