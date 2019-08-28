|
Barbara May (Jones) Mamrak of Lisbon, Ohio joined her daughter in heaven on Friday, July 26, 2019, with her faithful husband at her side. She was 79.
Born Nov. 4, 1939 in Tuxedo, N.Y., Barbara was the daughter of the late Raymond and Adelia (Thorpe) Jones.
She resided in Mount Holly, N.J. for over 40 years. Upon retiring she and her husband moved to Lisbon, Ohio, where they had a house built on three acres.
A caring homemaker, she also worked in the Mount Holly school district, Rite Aid Drugs, operated a bagel shop, and assisted her husband in an excavation business in which they were half owners.
She enjoyed cooking, travel, and spending time with her family. Chocolate was one of her favorite thrills that earned her the nickname Suggie or Sug.
She is survived and sadly missed by her husband, John A. Mamrak Jr.; children, Robert Brewer, Raymond Mamrak, and Susan Mamrak of New Jersey; and her stepchildren, John Mamrak (Christine), Roger Mamrak (Deborah) of Illinois, Debra Kierzkowski (Kirt), Dorothy Harding (Bill) of Pennsylvania; her sister, Gladys Stapf (Richard) of New York; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her precious daughter, Mary Ann Mamrak, siblings, Raymond Jones, Adrian Jones, and Annabelle Wilson, and a great grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the VFW located at 199 W. South Avenue, Mount Holly, N.J. The family would like you to join them after the service for food and beverages on site.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 28, 2019