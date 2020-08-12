Barbara Virginia Rhoda, beloved wife, mother, and sister, age 93 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1926 in Burlington, NJ, daughter of the late Frank and Alma (Johnson) Ambler (formerly April).
At the age of 17, Barbara "Bobbi" graduated early from Burlington High School, Burlington, NJ in 1944. She went to work for the war effort in finance, preparing military payrolls at Ft. Dix, NJ. Two years later at a Ft. Dix Halloween party, Bobbi met U.S. Army Lieutenant William "Bill" O.A. Rhoda, shortly after he returned from the Pacific following World War II. At the age of 19, Bobbi married 23 year-old Bill on May 11, 1946.
During the time they were newlyweds, Bill was transferred to the U.S. Panama Canal Zone, far different from the family farm where Bobbi grew up. In Panama, Bobbi worked in finance again preparing military payrolls. During her marriage, Bobbi was a model military wife who coordinated dozens of army moves, turned army quarters into warm and welcoming homes, and helped to organize Officers' Wives' Club events.
Bobbi was a very creative and loving mother who hosted birthday parties for her children, Randy and Rhonda, that amounted to theatrical events. Bobbi's and Bill's loving relationship and wonderful parenting provided Randy and Rhonda with a Disneyland-like childhood. They were married for almost 39 years before U.S. Army Major (Retired) William Rhoda passed away on April 26, 1985, at the age of 62.
Bobbi was a "Life Master" Duplicate Bridge player. She taught bridge, helped to establish the Chesapeake Duplicate Bridge Club in Harford County, MD, and was a long-time Director of that club. Bobbi was also a voracious reader and an active volunteer for almost three decades for several local Harford County hospitals, most recently the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.
Bobbi was fiercely independent, competent, self- reliant, and excelled at being a "super" mom. She was talented in crocheting, embroidery, needlepoint, and oil painting.
Bobbi will be remembered for being a very loving, thoughtful, and devoted wife and mother. She was generous beyond measure and was someone who always put the needs of her family before her own.
Bobbi will be forever missed and is survived by her son, William Randolph "Randy" Rhoda of Watertown, MA; her daughter, Rhonda Rhoda Kane, and her son-in-law, Paul Michael Kane, of Lewes, DE; and her 99 year-old sister, Alma Mary Burr, of Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Private funeral services will be held at Beverly National Cemetery, Beverly, NJ, where Bobbi will be interred in the same gravesite as her husband and infant son, Rodd William Rhoda.
to share a comment or memory.