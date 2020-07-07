Barry H. Reingold of Southampton, N.J. passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.
He was the husband of Eileen Reingold, the father of Beth Cappetti (Tom) and Brian Reingold (Lisa), grandfather of TJ and Sara Cappetti and Craig, Ian, Gayle and Aaron Reingold, and brother of Robert Reingold (Bonnie).
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services were private. Contributions can be made to The American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
.
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.,
Cherry Hill, N.J.www.plattmemorial.com