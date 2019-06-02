Home

MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlucci's Waterfront
876 Centerton Rd
Mt. Laurel, NJ
Barry Lewis Beckett lost his battle of life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at age 72.

Born April 12, 1947 in Camden, N.J., he grew up in Palmyra, served in the U.S. Army Reserves and went on to the early days of computers at RCA in Moorestown.

Although he loved the advances in computing, flying was his passion. Before he even got his private pilot's license he owned his first Cessna, and then went on to his prize possession, a Beechraft F33A Bonanza. He received his private pilot's license in April 1988, his instrument rating in July 1991, and his commercial rating in June 1995.

Barry is survived by his wife for 39 years, Melanie; his daughter, Stephanie; his son, Brian; step-son, Scott; and brother, Scott.

A celebration of Barry's life was held Saturday, June 1, at Carlucci's Waterfront in Mount Laurel.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 2, 2019
