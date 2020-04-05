|
|
Beatrice Elizabeth (Lee) Holley passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Bea, as she was lovingly called, spent her childhood in Bordentown, N.J. She was educated in the Bordentown school system and graduated from Trenton State College.
Bea resided in Edgewater Park, N.J. for the past 48 years.
She dedicated her professional career to educating children. She was currently employed by the Pemberton Township Board of Education as a teacher at the Harker-Wylie school. Throughout her 50 plus years of teaching at Harker-Wylie school, she touched the lives of thousands of students and their parents.
Bea was active in local politics. She was an elected member of the Burlington Country Democratic Committee and served as Recording Secretary.
She was a founding charter member of the Burlington-Willingboro chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. She was currently an Associate Jewel of the Burlington County chapter.
Bea began her religious training while attending Union Baptist Church in Bordentown. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir. Later, she joined Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington, and remained a loyal member.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lester Holley; her children, Daria and Kevin; her grandson, Kameron; her mother, Lucy Lee; and her sisters, Darlene Bryant, Regina Sherrill and Lorraine Harrison. She also leaves behind a host of family and friends who will always remember Bea for her bubbly personality and her love of designer handbags, scarves and shoes.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her father, Deacon Albert Lee, her brothers, Frances and Edwin Lee, and her sister, Helen Price.
Services will be private due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020