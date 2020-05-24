Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
609-894-2255
Beatrice Horner Obituary
Beatrice Horner (Aunt Beaty) of Pemberton, passed away May 17, 2020 at home. She was 89.

She was born in Pemberton & was a lifelong resident. She loved her home and working on her flowers. She was an immaculate housekeeper.

Wife of the late Russell Horner.

Beloved sister of Mary Perkins and Peggy Doron both of Pemberton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Corona Virus funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family.

The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St.,

Pemberton Borough

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 24, 2020
