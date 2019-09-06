Home

Beatrice M. Walters

On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, Beatrice M. (Fuchs) Walters of Maple Shade, N.J., passed away. She was 73.

Beatrice was the beloved wife of Donald H. Walters, the devoted mother of Mike Walters (Victoria), Kim Ludlow (Brent), and Robin Walters, and the loving grandmother of Marisa, Katelyn, Jacob, Logan, and Acadia.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be sadly missed.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Contributions in her name may be made to Popcorn Park, 1 Humane Way, P.O. Box 43, Forked River, NJ 08731.

DuBois Funeral Home,

Audubon, N.J.

www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 6, 2019
