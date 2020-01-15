|
Mrs. Beatrice Violet (Hawkey) Wojick, a lifelong resident of Burlington, N.J., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Care One Harmony Village in Moorestown, N.J. She was 102.
She was born March 28, 1917 to the late Edward and Violet Mae Hawkey of Burlington. She attended schools in Burlington.
On June 9, 1940, she married Casimir Frederick Wojick. Together they built their house together on Delaware Ave. in Burlington. They loved sailing on boats they built, gardening and wood working together. Mr. Wojick passed away March 24, 1969.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Carrow (Paul) of Cambridge, Md., her brother, Robert Hawkey of Moorestown, N.J., and many nieces and nephews, in particular Shirley Klimkowski (John) and Jane Coles.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Wojick was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Corson, Jane VanSciver and Mary Crull, a brother, Samuel Hawkey, her niece, Barbara Corson, and special friends, Gloria Johnson and Rus Jobes.
Mrs. Wojick loved being active outdoors. She was a member of the Outdoor Club of South Jersey and enjoyed canoeing plus hiking throughout the United States, especially in the N.J. Pine Barrens and in Virginia. She was an excellent seamstress and gardener. She also loved watching the Philadelphia Eagles!
As a lifelong member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Burlington, she had been active as a choir mother and on the Altar Guild.
Her funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, followed by burial in St. Mary's Churchyard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the of South Jersey, Marlton, NJ 08053.
