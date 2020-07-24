1/1
Ben Hosey Jr.
Ben Hosey Jr. of Eastampton, N.J. passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Life Celebration services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at the Friendship AME Church, 711 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, N.J., where family and friends may share in a walkthrough viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.

T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Friendship AME Church
