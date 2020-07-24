Ben Hosey Jr. of Eastampton, N.J. passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Life Celebration services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at the Friendship AME Church, 711 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, N.J., where family and friends may share in a walkthrough viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 24, 2020.