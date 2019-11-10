|
|
Benjamin Evering, born May 14, 1932, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Life Care Center, Crossville, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta and Benjamin, and his siblings and their spouses, Gwen Curran (Al), Alice Clauss (Bob), Edith Gibison (Tom), Leroy (Margaret), baby brother, Benjamin, and John (MIA Korea 1951).
He is survived by his sister, Alberta Carleton, and many nieces and nephews.
Ben formerly resided in Stuart, Fla. and Woodlynne, N.J. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.
A memorial service in New Jersey will be held in the Spring 2020.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2019