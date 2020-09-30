1/
Benjamin Henry Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Henry Wells of Southampton, N.J. passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was 95.

Born in Camden, N.J., he was the son of the late James H. and Hazel Wells, and the husband of the late Erna Wells.

In his lifetime, Ben was a son, brother, 101st Airborne Division soldier, P.O.W., Plumber, and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Ben was the beloved father of Diane Baldino (Ron), Sherri McKechney (Bill), Wendy Newberry (George), Ben Wells (Therese) and Bobby Wells, and will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Kane and Margie Heebner, and was preceded in death by four siblings. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his close family friends, John and Alice Ciurlino, Ron Corbin and Marie Durbano.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be held privately; however, we ask that all of his family and friends keep him in their hearts and prayers as we say our final farewell. Interment will be held at the Beverly National Cemetery, Beverly, N.J.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or to DAVDisabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,

Medford

www.bradleystow.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley and Stow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of the Wells family, many of whom I grew up with in Pennsauken. Mr. Wells was a great man! God Bless All and may he Rest In Peace
John Merlino
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved