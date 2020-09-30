Benjamin Henry Wells of Southampton, N.J. passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was 95.
Born in Camden, N.J., he was the son of the late James H. and Hazel Wells, and the husband of the late Erna Wells.
In his lifetime, Ben was a son, brother, 101st Airborne Division soldier, P.O.W., Plumber, and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Ben was the beloved father of Diane Baldino (Ron), Sherri McKechney (Bill), Wendy Newberry (George), Ben Wells (Therese) and Bobby Wells, and will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Kane and Margie Heebner, and was preceded in death by four siblings. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his close family friends, John and Alice Ciurlino, Ron Corbin and Marie Durbano.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be held privately; however, we ask that all of his family and friends keep him in their hearts and prayers as we say our final farewell. Interment will be held at the Beverly National Cemetery, Beverly, N.J.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or to DAV
– Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medfordwww.bradleystow.com