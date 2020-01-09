|
|
Benjamin "Ben" Maccar of Burlington passed away at the Masonic Village in Burlington Township on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 93.
Born in Philadelphia, Ben worked for and retired after 30 years as a Supervisor from Hoeganaes in Cinnaminson.
Ben was devout Catholic who was a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Burlington. He was a lifelong member of Moose Lodge, enjoyed bowling and playing Bingo.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his sisters, Kate, Rose and Frances.
He is survived by his children, Anthony (Diane), David (Antoinette), and Michael (Christina); six granchildren; four great grandchildren; his sister, Rita; a special friend, Florence Perro Morrison; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul's R.C. Church. Cremation services will be held privately by his family at a later date.
Donations may be made in his name to Acacia Hospice, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 9, 2020