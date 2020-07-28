1/1
Bennie Jackson Jr.
Bennie "Teddy" Jackson Jr. of Westampton, N.J. passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was 60.

Celebration of his Life services will held for family only at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J. A walkthrough viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J. Family and friends may also view by way of live stream at 11 a.m. at the funeral home's web site below.

T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

tlhuttonfuneralservices.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
