Bernard John Long "Bernie or B.J." of Browns Mills, age 97 years, passed away Jan. 15, 2020.
He was a native of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Bernard joined the U.S. Air Force and made it his career, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant after 22 years. He was a decorated veteran of WWII, received the Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Leaf Clusters and flew 52 combat missions.
After retirement from the Military he settled in Browns Mills in 1952. Bernard went to work as a Purchasing Agent for Bucks County Community College and then went on to become an Administrator for Burlington County College for a total of 30 years.
He was a member of St. Ann's Church, life member of the Browns Mills Memorial Post # 6805 and member of the Collins Foundation. Bernard loved to travel.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lois M., son Bernard J. Long Jr. and daughter in law Rebecca. Beloved father of Stephen Long, Ann McClung & husband David and Catherine Kennedy & husband Frank, grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of many.
Relatives and friends of Bernie's family are invited to his viewing and visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at St. Ann's Church, 22A Trenton Road, Browns Mills.
Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp. Due to cemetery restrictions, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Church, 22 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton
Borough. Stephen Lankenau,
Director.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 19, 2020