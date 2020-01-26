|
Bernice J. Pugliese of Sun City West, Ariz. passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was 96.
Bernice was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Jan. 4, 1924, and was a graduate of Hallahan High School.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Albert L. Pugliese.
Bernice is survived by her brother, Neill Woods of Sarasota, Fla., and by her beloved children, Lydia Rocco (James), Albert P. Pugliese (Caroline), Susan Prall (Jonathan), and Bunny Amoroso (Sebastian), nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
After living in Philadelphia, then Willingboro, N.J. and Northridge, Calif., she then retired to Sun City West.
Bernice will always be remembered for never being afraid of a challenge. Having always been employed on the East Coast, upon moving to the West Coast, Bernice continued her education becoming a licensed nurse and employed by the Kaiser Foundation. Retirement didn't slow her down as her new residence in Sun City West found her joining the "Town Watch Committee" and a member of the "Sun City Steppers."
With all her activities she found time to enjoy ocean cruising and numerous trips to Disneyland with her grandchildren. Bernice will be most remembered for her love and devotion to all her children and grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held privately in Mission Hills, Calif.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 26, 2020