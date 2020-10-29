1/1
Bertha E. Magill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Bertha E. (Gregowski) Magill announce her passing on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was 84.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Bertha was a resident of Delran and the surrounding area for the past 60 years. Prior to retiring in 1988, she was employed as a mail clerk at Zurbrugg Hospital, Riverside. "Bert," as she was lovingly referred to, had a fun, vivacious spirit. Her quick wit and considerate ways will long be remembered by all those who knew her.

Bert was the beloved wife and best friend of 67 years to James Magill. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Tekla Gregowski, sisters, Clara Russell and Elizabeth Holmes, and her brother, Alfred Gregowski.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bertha's viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery, Riverside.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Chadwick Memorial Home,

Riverside

chadwickmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chadwick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Service
11:00 AM
Chadwick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chadwick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved