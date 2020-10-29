It is with great sadness that the family of Bertha E. (Gregowski) Magill announce her passing on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was 84.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Bertha was a resident of Delran and the surrounding area for the past 60 years. Prior to retiring in 1988, she was employed as a mail clerk at Zurbrugg Hospital, Riverside. "Bert," as she was lovingly referred to, had a fun, vivacious spirit. Her quick wit and considerate ways will long be remembered by all those who knew her.
Bert was the beloved wife and best friend of 67 years to James Magill. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Tekla Gregowski, sisters, Clara Russell and Elizabeth Holmes, and her brother, Alfred Gregowski.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bertha's viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery, Riverside.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Chadwick Memorial Home,
Riversidechadwickmemorialhome.com