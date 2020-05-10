Home

Lumberton Methodist Church
5 Municipal Dr
Lumberton, NJ 08048
(609) 267-5536
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Lumberton United Methodist Church,
View Map
Bertha Manecio Obituary
Bertha (Detwiler) Manecio passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y. She was 98.

Bert was born and grew up in Beverly, N.J., and graduated from Burlington High School.

She was generous with her time and loved to volunteer. She started volunteering at Fort Dix at the dances, where she met her husband, Joe. She helped start the F. L. Walter school library and volunteered there. Bert also volunteered 40 years to the Thrift Shop of Virtua Hospital.

Bert was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Manecio, and her seven brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Candy Metzger (John), and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service (TBD) will be held at the Lumberton United Methodist Church, 5 Municipal Dr., Lumberton, NJ 08048.

Donations may be made to Lumberton UMC in her memory.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020
