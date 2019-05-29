|
|
Beth Ann Coppola of West Lafayette, Ind., passed away May 23, 2019. She was 50.
Beth was born on Friday the 13th of December 1968, in Mount Holly, N.J., to Carmine and Shirley (Conner) Coppola. She was raised in Tabernacle, N.J., and was a 1987 graduate of Shawnee High School.
One of the most genuine souls you'd ever meet, Beth had a smile that could light up a room, and a heart made of gold. She always made everyone feel so special, cared for, and loved. To know her was to love her, and the gift of her presence will be greatly missed by all, especially her niece and nephews/great-nieces and nephews, who meant the world to her.
Beth is survived by her mother, Shirley; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Lisa Coppola; a niece, Sarah Balmos (Andrew); nephews, Adam and Daniel Coppola; great-nieces and nephews, Henry, Lydia, Juliana, Salvatore and Addison; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many, many friends.
Beth is now reunited in heaven with her father, Carmine Jr., and grandparents, Hazel, Carmine Sr., Viola and William.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, the Junior Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle, N.J. The celebration of Beth's life will continue after at Vincentown Grange #67, where friends and family may gather to share food and memories.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2019