Love, family, devotion, honor, and pure unadulterated strength are the words which best described BethAnn Nick Craig. On Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, the second eldest daughter of Verna and Bernard Nick passed away unexpectedly in her home at the age of 67.
Born Nov. 19, 1952 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Beth spent the early years of her life in northwestern Pennsylvania before graduating from Rutgers University with a degree in Spanish.
Over the course of her life, as an adult Beth accomplished many things including becoming one of the first bilingual teachers in Hartford, Connecticut and earning a Master's degree in Education from the University of Hartford while simultaneously studying martial arts. She often expressed extreme pride in herself for having earned multiple black belts in Tae Kwon Do, Tae Kwon Do American Moo Duk Kwon, Aikido Hambu, and Aikido Hiriki. Although these were serious accomplishments, she was able to joke with family about the fact that her hands could be registered as deadly weapons.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, John H. Craig, whom she married on Jan. 31, 1988, and her daughter, Taylor A. Craig. Beth also leaves behind seven brothers and sisters and their families as well as the family which she chose to adopt into her heart.
In accordance with her wishes, Beth's ashes will be interred in her family's plot in Smethport, Pa. A private wake will be held for her loved ones.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 7, 2020