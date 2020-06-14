Bette Johnson went peacefully home to the Lord on Thursday 6/11.Bette and her late husband Bill were local farmers in town and owned Johnson's Corner Farm. Bette graduated from Merchantville High School in 1946.She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Advertising Design from Philadelphia Museum School of Art in 1950. Bette worked as a designer for Handscomb Candy for several years before marrying her husband Bill on Valentine's Day 1953.Bette's art career spans decades from Galleries in Philadelphia, Mt. Holly etc. Bette was an accomplished artist who co-founded the Pavilion Gallery at Burlington Memorial Hospital in the 1980's. Her gift of painting and drawing are displayed throughout the farm. Bette created the famous "road stand" in 1960 where folks from all over could come and purchase Johnson's "Iced" sweet corn. Through the years Bette shared her talents with her children, grandchildren, and great children.Bette is survived by her daughter Hilda (Baldyga), two sons, Eric, and Pete , ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren.A "DRIVE THRU" greeting will be held Tuesday evening June 16th, starting at 5 p.m. at the main Farmhouse and Barn, funeral service will be private Wednesday. Memorial donations can be made to Medford Art Center. 8 North Main St. Medford N.J. 08055Bradley & Stow Funeral Home