1/
Betty Ann Norcross McCoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ann Norcross McCoy, "Bett," of Brooksville, Fla. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was 77.

Born in Mount Holly, N.J., Bett was the daughter of the late Paul Norcross and Sally Norcross Haines. Her father died when she was very young and her mother married Bill Haines and together they raised their family in Hog Wallow, Burlington County, where she would work on the family's Cranberry Farm every summer. Her father Bill, passed away in 2007.

She was a graduate of Oakcrest High School and the University of Georgia, and had lived back and forth between Chatsworth, N.J. and Florida, before permanently moving back to Brooksville in 2017.

Bett was a journalist and reporter and worked for Gannett newspapers. Over the course of her career, she was the South Carolina bureau chief for the Augusta Chronicle and Augusta Herald before becoming the Hernando bureau chief for the Tampa Tribune, where she also wrote a weekly column. Eventually, she and her husband Aldo came back home, where she worked for the Press of Atlantic City.

After retiring to Florida, she volunteered for the Gainesville Library and enjoyed reading, working on puzzles and gardening. Bett was smart and observant; two qualities that served her well during her reporting career. She took in the world with one raised eyebrow and always gave it to you straight. She worked hard; she was organized; she was funny, and most of all, she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Karen "Kay" and Bob Breitzman, and is survived by her husband, Aldo McCoy of Brooksville; a son, Scott Doerr (Dawn) of Brooksville; two grandsons, Nicholas and Jason Doerr; her brother, Bill Haines (Nadine) of Chatsworth; sister, Holly Haines of Chatsworth; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perinchief Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved